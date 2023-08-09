"Sound of the Police," the latest documentary from acclaimed filmmaker Stanley Nelson that premieres Friday on Hulu, opens with scenes from the 2022 funeral of Amir Locke, the 22-year-old Black man who was killed while Minneapolis police executed a no-knock search warrant. It's not the only reference to local tragedies.

The deaths of George Floyd and Jamar Clark are also cited. Familiar faces such as attorney Jeff Storms and community organizer Rod Adams are interviewed. Locke's parents share their grief.

But Nelson, working in conjunction with ABC News and co-director Valerie Scoon, is not just looking to recycle recent headlines. As he's proven in stellar projects like "Freedom Riders" and "The Murder of Emmett Till," the three-time Emmy winner is primarily a history professor. He uses these cases to explore the roots of the problem, tracing back to the days of slave patrols, public lynchings and stop-and-frisk policies.

His goal is to illustrate how there has long been two forms of policing — one for whites, one for Blacks — and that it's not getting much better.

Viewers may hesitate to watch yet another documentary on this subject. But Nelson has never cared much about what we want to watch. He makes films we need to watch.

Also this week ...

'Ladies First'

You may not have heard of hip-hop artists Rapsody, MC Sha-Rock and Roxanne Shanté. That's sort of the point. This four-part docuseries introduces viewers to all-but-forgotten women who paved the way for bigger stars like Cardi B and Doja Cat. Their struggles with sexism are balanced out with musical moments bursting with bravado. Hear them roar. Netflix

'All Up in the Biz'

Biz Markie wasn't as talented as the women showcased in "Ladies First." But he made it to the top with charm and tenacity. This documentary from Sacha Jenkins, who previously helmed the excellent "Louis Armstrong's Black and Blues," celebrates the rapper behind the unlikely hit "Just a Friend" and looks at how he maintained his boyish enthusiasm right up until his death in 2021. Tracy Morgan and Nick Cannon are among those sharing memories of their friend. 8 p.m. Friday, Showtime

'Kings of BBQ'

Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer are determined to build a BBQ empire in this mouthwatering series about their launch. The stars, best known for "Black-ish" and "The Neighborhood," dedicate the first couple of episodes to research, which translates to chowing down at L.A. institutions like Bludso's BBQ, Woody's Bar-B-Que and the Park's Finest. The comedy bits are mainly limited to the duo berating their assistant. Interest in the series will depend more on your love for the entertainers than your love of ribs. 8 p.m. Saturday, A&E

'Pee-wee's Playhouse'

It's not easy to find a cheap way to watch the landmark series that helped make Paul Reubens (aka Pee-Wee Herman) a TV favorite. But it's not impossible. Those with library cards can watch for free on Hoopla. The comedian, who died late last month after a battle with cancer, was at his best in this slightly warped version of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," which aired from 1986-90 on Saturday mornings. Hoopla