Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend, which was dominated by a you-can't-make-this-up Vikings game. After being in control but failing to put away Detroit, the Vikings watched the Lions somehow grab a 17-16 lead with 37 seconds left, only to have Kirk Cousins and Greg Joseph rescue a win with some clutch throws and a clutch kick.

But the win doesn't mask the underlying issues: The Vikings only scored 19 points a week after putting up just seven against Cleveland. There seem to be trust issues or playcalling issues — or both — holding the Vikings back. And even in a moment of exuberance after the winning field goal, there was a strange exchange between Cousins and head coach Mike Zimmer that ended with Zimmer shoving Cousins. Maybe it was just the excitement of the moment?

Rand and Reusse also talk about MLB playoff games that never seem to end and two very disappointing soccer results.

