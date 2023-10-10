We were assured that the dino taco holders from Sooki & Mimi (1432 W. 31st St., Mpls.) wouldn't go the way of Pangea, and it's true. When Ann Kim's Mexican restaurant shutters on Oct. 21, it will undergo a brief refresh over a couple of weeks before returning as Kim's, the James Beard Award winner's personal version of Korean American cuisine. And those adorable serving vessels are heading downstairs to Bronto Bar.

Sooki & Mimi's Basement Bar will also get a bit of a refresh before it becomes Bronto Bar, where something — we're not sure what yet — is going to be served inside those popular brontosaurus-shaped holders. It's possible there will be tacos, but nothing has been confirmed. Follow the restaurant's progress at kimsmpls.com.

New Mexican restaurant and market in Apple Valley

Homshuk Mexican Kitchen and Bar and the adjacent Bodega 42 Fresh Market are now open in Apple Valley, brought to you by the owners of Richfield's iconic Andale Taqueria y Mercado. The menu, a modern take on traditional dishes, takes advantage of the wood-fired grill and rotisserie to cook up charred and juicy meats and veggies.

The restaurant also comes with a full bar stocked with an impressive list of tequilas and mezcal. The open and airy dining room has garage doors that will be able to open to the outdoors on nice days. There's also a spacious patio with room for an indoor-outdoor bar setup during warmer weather.

Homshuk (6999 152nd St. W., Apple Valley, homshukmexicankitchen.com) is open daily for lunch and dinner. Bodega 42, which carries everything from meats and cheeses to spices, is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Red Cow opening soon in Wayzata

Wayzata's first Red Cow, the burger-centric restaurant from local restaurateur Luke Shimp, will open Oct. 24. Behind the scenes, the company has recently brought on chef Adam Lerner (formerly of Ann Kim's restaurant group and Saint Dinette) to oversee the culinary operations of the burgeoning chain.

The new location (881 Lake St. N., Wayzata, redcowmn.com) will offer the same creative burger lineup and crowd-pleasing snacks and cocktails as its other locations in Edina, Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Made-to-order dosas and bottomless mimosas

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine is launching an impressive new brunch menu Oct. 21. The new weekend service includes a lineup of dosas with filling options like beets, potato masala, pesto, nutella and more. You'll also find western breakfast options (think omelets and avocado toast) alongside a menu tour of regional Indian cuisine, including chana bhatura, dhokla cake, and idli steamed rice. Plus there will be bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys and lassi. Call to reserve. Raag is at 3812 W. 50th St., Mpls., 952-405-8367, raagindiancuisine.com.

Fundraiser supporting chefs draws big names

Project Black & Blue's annual fundraiser returns to the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Minneapolis for a second year. The nonprofit started by the local Craftmade Aprons supports chefs dealing with mental, physical or financial stress.

This year's event is Nov. 10 and will again be hosted by chef Justin Sutherland. In addition to out-of-town talent — including Stephanie Izard, Jeremy Ford, Karen Akunowicz and more — there's a who's-who lineup of local chefs. Christina Nguyen (Hai Hai, Hola Arepa), Gustavo Romero (Nixta, Oro), John Ng and Lina Goh (Eat Street Crossing, Zen Box Izakaya) are among those who have signed on.

Guests will sample food and hobnob with the celebrity chefs. Tickets start at $150 for general admission, but there are a limited number of industry tickets for $75.

Project Black & Blue — named for the colors of a bruise — began as a line of black aprons with blue straps that were sold to raise money to benefit those in the service industry. Craftmade Aprons was founded by Kate Meier, a designer with three sons who are chefs.

Get the full chef lineup and buy tickets at projectblackandblueball.org.