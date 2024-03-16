Despite her strong criticism of President Joe Biden's support for Israel during the Israel-Hamas war, count U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar in the Biden camp and not with the "uncommitted" protest vote.

Omar, a Democrat, didn't vote in last week's Minnesota primary but said she understands why nearly 46,000 Minnesotans cast their votes for "uncommitted" instead of Biden. The vote revealed fissures within the Democratic party, especially among young Arab and Muslim voters.

A Muslim born in Somalia, Omar is the highest elected leader representing Minneapolis' sizeable population of East African immigrants — a core constituency of both Democrats and the uncommitted movement. But if she had voted in the primary, Omar would have voted for Biden, she said in an interview with KSTP-TV, which aired excerpts Friday evening.

Reporter Tom Hauser asked Omar: "Would that have been a disappointment to this huge number, really, relatively speaking, of people who voted uncommitted, who probably consider you an ally in this?"

Omar responded: "And I am an ally in this. I share their concerns. I share their desire to be heard by the administration. I carry their voice."

Earlier in the week, a CNN reporter asked Omar whether she will vote for Biden in the general election against former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee.

"Of course," she said. "Democracy is on the line. We are facing down fascism. And I personally know what my life felt like having Trump as the president of this country, and I know what it felt like for my constituents."

The campaign of Don Samuels, who is challenging Omar in the August Democratic primary, criticized her handling of the issue. "This seems to be another example where she wants to appear to simultaneously oppose the president and claim victory for his achievements," Samuels campaign manager Joe Radinovich said Friday.























