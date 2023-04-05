A Christian group known for picketing Planned Parenthood and taking out anti-abortion rights billboards is suing the city of Minneapolis over a new law that prohibits people from blocking the entrances and driveways of abortion clinics.

"The Minneapolis ordinance … was a deliberate attempt to stifle Pro-Life Action Ministries' sidewalk outreach outside of Planned Parenthood," said lawyer Erick Kaardal of the Thomas More Society, a nonprofit organization in Chicago that frequently represents anti-abortion groups. "Minneapolis City Councilmember Lisa Goodman ... made it publicly known that the enactment of Chapter 405 was a 'creative decision' while she awaits a codifying of abortion rights in Minnesota and nationwide, stating, 'Never in my 25 years of being here have I ever gotten to do something as meaningful in the reproductive rights movement.'"

Goodman, who championed the Minneapolis ordinance, recently lost her mother and was not available to respond Wednesday.

Mayor Jacob Frey, who signed the ordinance flanked by city councilwomen, said Tuesday that he "full-heartedly" stands by the ordinance.

"This is not about limiting free speech, it's about protecting community members from being physically disrupted while seeking the reproductive care they need and deserve," he said.

The ordinance, which went into effect in November, states no one may physically disrupt anyone else's access to a reproductive facility by occupying its entrance or driveway. An exception is allowed for people crossing the driveway from one side to the other without slowing down or stopping.

To support the ordinance, Planned Parenthood provided security footage of anti-abortion rights activists intercepting cars attempting to turn into its Lagoon Avenue clinic.

Pro-Life Action Ministries has conducted sit-ins, protests and "sidewalk ministry" in which volunteers hand anti-abortion literature to patients trying to enter Planned Parenthood clinics since the 1980s. The group pointed out that sidewalks are public property. Pro-Life Action Ministries claims the ordinance preventing obstruction of abortion clinics infringes on its freedom of speech and religion.

The group conducts large protests of the Vandalia Street Planned Parenthood in St. Paul every year. According to the complaint, it wants to hold similar picketing events at Planned Parenthood on Lagoon Avenue in Minneapolis.

Brian Gibson, executive director of Pro-Life Action Ministries, said no one from his organization has yet been cited under the Minneapolis ordinance because they're trying to comply with it. However, it has forced them to wait for Planned Parenthood patients to approach a Pro-Life Action Ministries volunteer if they want to receive any literature about abortion alternatives, instead of the other way around.

"When we engage in a short conversation, it's only for a few moments ... and now we can't even do that, walk up to a car and hand somebody a piece of information," Gibson said. "If somebody doesn't want the information, they simply don't roll down their window. If they don't want to talk to us, they simply drive on in. We aren't thrusting anything on anybody."

Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota Action Fund, the political arm of Planned Parenthood North Central States — which serves Minnesota — emphasized Wednesday that the Minneapolis ordinance does not prohibit protesters from being present near clinics so long as they don't block access.

"Everyone should be able to get health care, go to the grocery store, drive in their neighborhood and exercise their first amendment rights. The city ordinance helps protect patients, protesters, staff and drivers in the busy Uptown area," said Tim Stanley, the fund's executive director. "Abortion is essential health care, and patients should be able to access their health care safely."