Regan Smith finished the world aquatics championships with a gold medal Sunday, leading off the American team as it won the women's 4x100-meter medley relay in Fukuoka, Japan.

Smith, of Lakeville, started the relay with a season-best time of 57.68 seconds on the backstroke leg. That was the fastest in the field, beating triple gold medalist Kaylee McKeown of Australia. The U.S. completed the race in 3:52.08, followed by Australia (3:53.37) and Canada (3:54.12).

Lilly King (breaststroke), Gretchen Walsh (butterfly) and Kate Douglass (freestyle) joined Smith in the final.

In her first world championships meet under coach Bob Bowman, Smith earned medals in all five events she raced. She finished with one gold, three silvers and a bronze.