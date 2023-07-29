Regan Smith won a third silver medal at the world aquatics championships Saturday, finishing second in the women's 200-meter backstroke in Fukuoka, Japan.

In her third showdown with Australia's Kaylee McKeown, Smith, of Lakeville, started the race strong. She led at the 100-meter mark, but McKeown moved up in the third leg and roared through the final 50 meters to win. McKeown earned the gold medal and Smith took silver in all three women's backstroke events.

McKeown won in 2 minutes, 3.85 seconds, while Smith had a time of 2:04.94. They dominated the race, with Smith finishing nearly two seconds ahead of third-place Peng Xuwei of China.

Smith earned medals in all four of her individual races at the championships, with a bronze in the women's 200 butterfly to go with her three silvers.