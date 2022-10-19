Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

For a second year, the renovated Dayton's Project office building will host its Winter Maker's Market, this time with 64 vendors including two Minnesota stalwarts: Red Wing Shoes and Faribault Woolen Mills.

The former site of the historic Dayton's Department Store will host the market from Nov. 17 to Jan. 13 on the first floor of the 12-story building on Nicollet Mall. The temporary venue will feature made-in-Minnesota products, foods and heritage brands from across the state.

Companies showcasing pop-up booths include the canoe, camping and home accessories firm Sanborn Canoe, apparel firm Sota Clothing, loungewear maker Molly Pepper and African print clothing designer Embellish. Fox Lake Furniture, Leather Works Minnesota and ceramics firm Wondrous Crane also will participate.

"This collection of brands really showcases what makes Minnesota so incredible," said Mich Berthiaume, the market curator. "There simply is no substitute for browsing a handpicked selection made locally with passion and care. There is a magic to downtown and The Dayton's Project during the holidays."

Dayton's organizers plan to bring back holiday window displays. The nostalgic and animated decorations reappeared last year for the first time since Macy's closed its doors in January 2017.

The organization also announced that Prudential Financial has located downtown offices in the building.