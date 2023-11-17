Between stuffing the bird and finishing off the pumpkin pie this Thanksgiving, StoryCorps would like you to take a moment for a heart-to-heart chat.

As part of the Great Thanksgiving Listen, the 20-year-old StoryCorps is asking Americans, especially young people, to record conversations as part of a national oral history to be housed at the Library of Congress in its American Folklife Center.

At storycorps.com, you'll find lots of things to get you started. There's a printable placemat, with possible topics to discuss with family members, elders, friends and mentors. You also can download an app, where conversations can be recorded, or you can record your conversation on the remote video platform, StoryCorps Connect.

Conversations you record will join the 645,000 already recorded over two decades by StoryCorps, which is dedicated to encouraging meaningful conversations during divisive times and collecting them. You can check out examples, listen to podcast episodes and learn more about the project at the website.