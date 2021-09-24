Individual Chicken Pot Pies

Serves 6.

Note: For an easy dinner later in the week, prepare pot pies as directed. Let cool at room temperature 30 minutes after baking. Cover loosely and refrigerate for up to 3 days. When ready to serve, preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place pot pies on a rimmed baking sheet and bake until a table knife inserted in the center feels hot when touched with a finger, about 20 to 30 minutes. From "Betty Crocker Best 100."

For filling:

• 1/3 c. (5 tbsp. plus 1 tsp.) butter, plus extra for ramekins (or cooking spray for ramekins)

• 1/3 c. flour

• 1/3 c. chopped onion

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1 3/4 c. chicken broth

• 2/3 c. milk

• 3 c. cut-up cooked chicken (or turkey)

• 2 c. frozen peas and carrots

For crust:

• 2 c. plus 2 tbsp. flour, plus extra for rolling dough

• 1 tsp. salt

• 2/3 c. cold shortening

• 3 to 5 tbsp. ice-cold water

Directions

To prepare filling: In a 2-quart saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour, onion, salt and pepper. Cook and stir until mixture is bubbly, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in chicken broth and milk. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Boil and stir for 1 minute. Stir in chicken (or turkey) and peas and carrots, and remove from heat.

To prepare crust: In a medium bowl, mix flour and salt. Using a pastry blender (or a fork), cut in shortening, until mixture forms coarse crumbs the size of small peas. Sprinkle with water, 1 tablespoon at a time, and toss with a fork until all flour is moistened and pastry almost leaves the side of the bowl (1 to 2 teaspoons more water can be added if necessary). Gather pastry into a ball. On a lightly floured work surface, divide pastry in half and shape into 2 rounds.

To prepare pot pies: Preheat oven to 425 degrees and lightly coat 6 (10-ounce) ramekins or custard cups with butter (or cooking spray) and place prepared ramekins on a rimmed baking sheet.

On a lightly floured work surface, using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll one round of pastry into a 16-inch circle. Using one of the ramekins as a guide, cut pastry with a sharp knife at least 1 inch around the dish to make 3 pastry circles (about 5 1/2 inches in diameter), rerolling pastry if necessary. Repeat with second pastry round to make a total of 6 pastry circles.

Evenly divide chicken mixture among ramekins. Top each ramekin with a pastry circle, gently pressing sides down the ramekin. Make a slit in the top of each circle. Bake until golden brown, about 30 to 35 minutes.

Brownie Cookies

Makes about 2 1/2 dozen cookies.

Note: To toast pecans, spread in an ungreased rimmed baking sheet. Bake, uncovered, in a 350-degree oven for 6 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally until light brown. Remove from oven, transfer pecans to a heatproof plate and set aside. From "Betty Crocker Best 100."

• 2 c. chopped pecans, toasted if desired (see Note)

• 3 c. (18 oz.) semisweet chocolate chips, divided

• 1/2 c. (1 stick) butter, cut into pieces

• 4 oz. unsweetened chocolate, chopped

• 1 1/2 c. flour

• 1/2 tsp. baking powder

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1 1/2 c. sugar

• 2 tsp. vanilla extract

• 4 eggs

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a heavy 3-quart saucepan over low heat, combine 1 1/2 cups of the chocolate chips, the butter and the unsweetened chocolate and cook, stirring constantly, until butter and chocolates are melted. Remove from heat and cool.

In a medium bowl, mix flour, baking powder and salt; set aside.

In a bowl of an electric mixer on medium speed, beat sugar, vanilla extract and eggs until well blended. Reduce speed to low and gradually add in flour mixture. Add chocolate mixture; beat well. Stir in pecans and remaining 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips.

Drop dough by 2 tablespoonfuls on prepared baking sheets, spacing about 1 inch apart. Bake 10 minutes. Remove cookies from oven and cool for 2 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.