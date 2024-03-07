Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Randy Shaver, a familiar presence at KARE 11 for more than four decades, is leaving the station.

Shaver, 65, revealed the news Thursday morning on Facebook.

"Honestly, if you would have told me in 1977, at age 18, this was how my life was going to turn out, I would have immediately said, 'SIGN ME UP!' he wrote. "It's been an amazing journey!"

Shaver has co-anchored the station's evening news with Julie Nelson since 2012. Before that, he served as sports director for 18 years.

Shaver was inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2020

"I am so happy for him and for his lovely wife, Roseann, but having a hard time imagining life at KARE without him," Nelson posted on Facebook. "I love him like a brother and respect him immensely."

Shaver said his last day on the air will be June 28.

""Randy has impacted Minnesota in so many positive ways," KARE's director of content Stacey Nogy said in a statement. "His devotion to prep sports is unequaled, honoring high school athletes for 40 years. He's done incredible work as both a sports and news anchor, and he's inspired countless people as a two-time cancer survivor. We look forward to celebrating his remarkable career."

In 2003, Shaver and his wife started the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund, which raises money for cancer research and patient aid programs in Minnesota. The anchor's annual golf tournament has raised more than $8 million to fight the disease.

Shaver said he plans to spend more time with his family, which includes two sons and two grandchildren.

"Just know, I walk away from KARE on June 28 a blessed man," he wrote. "Thank you so much."