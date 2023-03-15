Another Messy Winter Storm

The system we've been tracking for the second half of the week is on our doorstep as we head into Thursday. Breaking down some timing of precipitation:

Wednesday Night : A band of snow is expected in northern Minnesota - especially closer to the International Border. We could even see a batch of mixed precipitation or light icing move across parts of northeastern Minnesota early this evening.

: A band of snow is expected in northern Minnesota - especially closer to the International Border. We could even see a batch of mixed precipitation or light icing move across parts of northeastern Minnesota early this evening. Thursday : The main event starts to move in already during the morning hours. Precipitation across a good portion of southern Minnesota will start off as rain, but that'll change over to heavy, wet snow as we head into the afternoon hours. Farther north and west, precipitation will likely fall as mostly snow. A short period of some icing will be possible tomorrow morning in southwestern Minnesota, and as precipitation changes over from rain to snow in the afternoon across parts of southern Minnesota. There will be the potential of 1"+ per hour snow rates, especially during the afternoon hours. Blizzard conditions will be possible out in western and southern Minnesota.

: The main event starts to move in already during the morning hours. Precipitation across a good portion of southern Minnesota will start off as rain, but that'll change over to heavy, wet snow as we head into the afternoon hours. Farther north and west, precipitation will likely fall as mostly snow. A short period of some icing will be possible tomorrow morning in southwestern Minnesota, and as precipitation changes over from rain to snow in the afternoon across parts of southern Minnesota. There will be the potential of 1"+ per hour snow rates, especially during the afternoon hours. Blizzard conditions will be possible out in western and southern Minnesota. Thursday Night : Snow will start to push out of most of the state as we head through Thursday Night, mostly falling only in portions of the Arrowhead by Friday morning. As the storm pushes out, a band of 3-7" will have fallen from southwest to northeast Minnesota, with heavier tallies (up to 10") across portions of the Arrowhead/North Shore. Blizzard conditions will continue to be possible out in western and southern Minnesota.

: Snow will start to push out of most of the state as we head through Thursday Night, mostly falling only in portions of the Arrowhead by Friday morning. As the storm pushes out, a band of 3-7" will have fallen from southwest to northeast Minnesota, with heavier tallies (up to 10") across portions of the Arrowhead/North Shore. Blizzard conditions will continue to be possible out in western and southern Minnesota. Friday: Some wrap-around snow will continue to fall across Minnesota - particularly in northern areas - with the greatest additional accumulation (1-4") mainly limited to the Arrowhead.

A band of at least 3-7" of snow will fall from southwestern Minnesota to central Minnesota, with snowfall tallies up to a foot possible in portions of the Arrowhead and North Shore. This will be another round of heavy, wet snow across the region with snowfall rates of around 1" per hour possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

Where the heaviest amount of snow is expected - up in northeastern Minnesota - Winter Storm Warnings are in place. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect closer to home due to the lesser expected amounts of 2" to (isolated) 6" amounts. This includes the metro, which is under the advisory from 1 PM Thursday to 7 AM Friday.

Here in the metro, precipitation will start off as some rain before making the transition to a mix of precipitation (including possibly some freezing rain) and eventually all snow in the midday to early afternoon hours. Temperatures will slowly be on the decline - starting off in the mid-30s in the morning and falling to the low 30s in the afternoon, enabling that changeover to snow.

Here's another look at the precipitation throughout the day, showing that changeover from some moderate rain in the morning to eventually moderate to heavy snow toward the afternoon. The evening commute Thursday will certainly be impacted!

With precipitation chances across the state Thursday, we'll see temperatures range from the teens up in the Red River Valley to the 30s across eastern and southern Minnesota.

Snow Lingers Into Friday & Possibly Saturday

Some of the snow from this system could linger across the region both Friday and Saturday - but the precipitation chances will take a step down each day vs. the day previously. Breezy conditions also will exist on both Friday and Saturday. Sunnier skies return on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s behind our Thursday snow through the weekend.

Warmer Temperatures Return Next Week

The good news is that we see a stretch of 40s return as we head into next week and the last weekend of the month. There's the potential some nights late next week will see lows that don't drop below freezing - allowing slow snowmelt to continue through the overnight hours.

A Few More Slushy Inches Likely Tonight

By Paul Douglas

March snowfalls are substantially different than January storms. Temperatures are warmer and snow has higher water content; it's less prone to blowing and drifting. A higher sun angle keeps asphalt roads wet, even when surface temperatures are below 32F. Asphalt has an albedo of about 0.05, meaning it absorbs 95% of incoming light. Snow accumulates at night, but often there is very little slush sticking on highway surfaces during the daylight hours.

That applies today, as rain changes over to wet snow. I'm not very impressed with amounts – maybe 2-4" tonight, with some 5" amounts over the far northern suburbs. 85"+ and a Top 5 Winter Snowfall for MSP will probably have to wait until the next storm.

With low 20s and a wind chill close to 0F, Friday will be the coldest St. Patty's Day in 30 years. The sun breaks through the clouds by Sunday, with a warming trend next week. A streak of 40s will start to melt the tenacious glacier in your yard next week. Spring green-up in 30+ days constitutes a minor miracle!

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Rain to snow. 2-4" tonight. High 36 early – dropping to the low 30s by 5 PM. Chance of precipitation 100%. Wind N 15-35 mph.

FRIDAY: Peeks of cold sunshine. Feels like 5F. Wake up 15. High 22. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 15-30 mph.

SATURDAY: Windy with a few flurries, still harsh. Wake up 13. High 26. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NW 15-25 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny, more tolerable. Wake up 12. High 31. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 7-12 mph.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine, more mellow. Wake up 13. High 36. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Hints of spring. Wake up 20. High 42. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Windy with rain mixing with snow. Wake up 32. High 46. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind E 10-20 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

March 16th

*Length Of Day: 11 hours, 56 minutes, and 12 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 3 minutes and 9 seconds

*When do we see 12 Hours of Daylight?: March 18th (12 hours, 2 minutes, 31 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/Before 7 AM? March 29th (6:59 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/After 8 PM? April 17th (8:00 PM)

This Day in Weather History

March 16th

National Weather Forecast

A couple of systems working into the central United States on Thursday will bring snowy weather from the Rockies to the Great Lakes and storms - some severe - across the Southern Plains and Mid-South. Drier weather is expected out west.

Heavy snow of a foot or more will be possible across portions of the Rockies and up around the Great Lakes through the end of the week. Meanwhile, rainfall amounts of 3"+ will be possible in the southern United States.

From northern Nebraska to central Minnesota, a band of at least 3-7" of snow is expected to fall through Friday as a system moves through. The heaviest snow will fall across portions of the Minnesota Arrowhead/North Shore of Lake Superior to northern Wisconsin and the U.P. of Michigan, where some of this snow will be lake-enhanced. With the combo of strong winds and falling snow, visibility will be greatly reduced across the region, causing hazardous travel conditions.

We'll be tracking an area of low pressure across the southern United States, along with a cold front and dryline, which will help to spark a severe threat across the Southern Plains Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. An Enhanced Risk of severe weather (threat level 3 of 5) exists across portions of north-central/northeast Texas, southeastern Oklahoma, and southwestern Arkansas - including the Dallas metroplex, Tyler (TX), Texarkana (TX/AR), and Ardmore (OK). Very large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes will be possible.

