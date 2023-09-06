Minneapolis native Rachael Leigh Cook and a mini-reunion of creators of the Minnesota-shot comedy "Mallrats" are among those who'll be answering questions, signing autographs and complimenting attendees on their elaborate costumes at this year's Twin Cities Con.

The Nov. 3-5 event at the Minneapolis Convention Center is the Twin Cities' third annual chance to hobnob with TV and movie actors. In addition to Cook — a staple of Hallmark movies — and Jason Lee, Jeremy London and Jason Mewes — who shot cult favorite "Mallrats" at Eden Prairie Center in the mid-'90s — participants include "Mallrats" writer/director Kevin Smith, action hero/taco magnate Danny Trejo, "Candyman" star Tony Todd, WWE athlete Trish Status and "Blue's Clues" star Steve Burns.

Tickets, ranging from $40-$70, are available for one day or the whole weekend. To order, or for more information, visit twincitiescon.com. VIP packages also are on sale.