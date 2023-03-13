WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. Atlanta; 6:30 p.m. Monday; BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves will play four of their next five on the road beginning Monday in Atlanta, who they are facing for the first time this season. Anthony Edwards returns to home city, where he was ejected in the Wolves' lone visit last season. In seven games since the All-Star break, Edwards is shooting 40% from three-point range but just 42% overall. He is also averaging 3.7 turnovers per game.

Hawks update: New Atlanta coach Quin Snyder is 3-4 since taking the Hawks job. Snyder coached Wolves players Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in Utah. In Snyder's seven games, the Hawks have the fifth most efficient offense in the league and fifth least efficient defense. ... Guard Trae Young is averaging 26.7 points per game while shooting 34% from three-point range, the second-lowest mark of his career.