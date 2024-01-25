Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The last and first time Montreal and Minnesota met in PWHL action, a record women's professional hockey record crowd of 13,316 jammed Xcel Energy Center to see the home team win 3-0.

Nearly three weeks later, they met again, this time when 5,001 fans watched Montreal's late goal win it 2-1.

Montreal's Tereza Vanisova's first goal this young season won it at 13:54 in the third period, after teammate Catherine Daoust dumped the puck down the ice from inside her own blue line.

It bounced off the end boards to the right of Minnesota goaltender Nicole Hensley, who came out of her net to play the puck but didn't touch it. Montreal's Maureen Murphy slid the puck into the front of goal and Vanisova, cruising down the slot, put it in the open net.

Minnesota played more than the final minute with Hensley pulled from net, but Montreal couldn't score into it.

Minnesota outshot Montreal 41-21, but Montreal goalie Elaine Chuli stopped all but one.

The two teams entered the game — their first rematch against each other — with Minnesota's 12 points in its first five games good for first place, two points ahead of second-place Montreal.

Minnesota hadn't lost a game in regulation. Its only loss was in overtime.

Montreal's only loss in regulation was that 3-0 loss at Xcel Energy Center.

Former UMD center and Thunder Bay, Ontario's own Michela Cava tied the score for Team Minnesota 1-1 with her first goal this season midway through the second period at 11:51.

She redirected teammate Sophia Kunin's angled shot from the left circle after it had bounced off Chuli, batting it from the right side back into the net.

The goal came just a minute after Montreal killed Ann-Sophie Bettez's tripping penalty.

Not long after that, the home crowd held its collective breath when their No. 1 overall draft Taylor Heise collided hard with a Montreal player right in front of the visitor's bench late in the second period. Both players went down hard, but got up and skated away.

Wednesday's game brought Canadian Olympic team member and U.S.-team heartbreaker Marie-Philip Poulin to Xcel Energy Center.

She scored winning goals for Canada in three gold-medal games against the Americans. Her game has translated to the PWHL as well, where she had scored three goals in her last two games.

Included was the winner in a 3-2 victory over New York. Her six goals lead the league and her seven points were second.

Montreal scored the game's first goal and the only one of the opening period early, on Canadian national team member Laura Stacey's shot from atop the right circle.

It came just 4:12 into the game and stood as the only goal until Cava got the Minnesota team on the scoreboard late in the second period.



