The secret to a party pleaser is in the freezer aisle of your nearest co-op or grocery store. It's that box of puff pastry, and it's key to pretty appetizers or fancy desserts that can be made on the fly.

When shopping, be sure to look for a brand that uses real butter, because butter creates that tender, flaky, rich crust for those savory and sweet treats. Packaged puff pastry, when properly stored in a home freezer, will be good for at least 10 months. Now that we're headed into the holidays, I've started to stock up.

The only trick to working with frozen puff pastry is to let it thaw it slowly, for at least three to six hours, in the fridge, where it will keep for a week or so. If you're in a rush, you can cheat just a little by setting it on the counter, still wrapped, and turning it every so often until it's thawed enough to unfold, about 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Please do not try to microwave the frozen pastry or put it in the oven. You'll just end up with a sticky, gluey mess.

Be sparing when topping unbaked tartlets; loading on too much of a good thing just weighs the pastry down. If you're topping the pastry with vegetables, roasting is the best way to go. The process reduces the moisture content and helps ensure that the pastry crust won't turn soggy.

Simple roast vegetable tartlets are delicious on their own, or even better when the unbaked pastry is first smeared with chèvre or cream cheese, or sprinkled with shredded Gruyère or Cheddar cheese. This gives the vegetables a lush, flavorful foundation before they're baked off.

For maximum flakiness, serve the tartlets the same day they're made. Golden brown and wonderfully crunchy, they are perfect for casual entertaining yet showy enough for a festive soiree.

Carrot Tartlets

Makes about 16 to 18 tartlets.

Note: You can vary the vegetables to suit the season. Carrots, beets and winter squash are perfect right now. Just be sure not to overload the pastries and to roast the vegetables in advance. These are best served the day they're made. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 c. sliced carrot coins

• 1 tbsp. olive or vegetable oil

• 1 tsp. coarse salt

• 1 (14-oz.) pkg. puff pastry (made with butter), thawed

• 1/2 c. chèvre or cream cheese

• 1 tbsp. fresh thyme leaves, lightly chopped

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

In a large bowl, toss the carrot coins with the oil and spread out onto one or two baking sheets, being careful not to crowd the carrots. Sprinkle the carrots with the salt. Roast until they're just beginning to brown and turning tender, about 10 to 15 minutes, shaking the pan occasionally. While the carrots are roasting, prepare the puff pastry.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. On a lightly floured large cutting board, roll out the puff pastry to form a large rectangle (about 10 by 13 inches and 1/8-inch thick). Cut the pastry into squares and, using a spatula and your fingers, gently place the pastries onto the parchment-lined baking sheet. Spread the chèvre over the squares, using just enough to cover the surface in a thin layer, then set aside.

Arrange the roasted carrots over the chèvre on the pastry squares. Scatter the thyme over the carrots. Bake until the pastry is puffed and golden, about 20 to 25 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Beth Dooley is the author of "The Perennial Kitchen." Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.