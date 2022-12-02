Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Prep Bowl kicked off at 10 a.m. with the first of seven games that will be played today and Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here's a guide to follow the games and get added information about the entire event.

Friday's games and game reports

1A: Minneota (11-2) vs. Springfield (11-2), 10 a.m.

2A: Barnesville (12-0) vs. Chatfield (12-0), 1 p.m.

4A: Simley (11-1) vs. Hutchinson (11-1), 4 p.m.

6A: Maple Grove (12-0) vs. Rosemount (12-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday's games and game reports

Nine-Man: Mountain Iron-Buhl (12-0) vs. Spring Grove (13-0), 10 a.m.

3A: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (12-0) vs. New London-Spicer (10-2), 1 p.m.

5A: Elk River (12-0) vs. Mankato West (12-0), 4 p.m.

Want tickets? Tickets to the event range from $10 to $16 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.

