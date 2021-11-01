WYATT LARSON

Litchfield • football

Larson is the class clown. He enjoys making people laugh and smile.

The senior inside linebacker/guard doesn't do likewise on the football field. Opposing offenses aren't smiling when Larson and the Dragons defense are done with them.

"I am the loud guy on our team," Larson said. "I want to get the most out of my teammates. I am not the positive picker-upper."

He had 11 tackles when the Dragons upset top-seeded Providence Academy 17-14 in the Class 3A, Section 2 semifinals.

"We were expecting a dogfight with Providence Academy," Larson said. "I don't think they liked our physicality. It all came together for our defense against them."

Litchfield's defense has only allowed three touchdowns in back-to-back section road wins as the lower seed. Larson has 69 tackles this season, as well as the first two interceptions of his career.

"He has good instincts, size and strength," Dragons coach Jim Jackman said of his 6-1, 210-pounder.

SARAH SHAHBAZ

Minnetonka • tennis

Known as the "Silent Assassin" by the Skippers coaching staff for the quiet way she frustrates opponents, Shahbaz captured the Class 2A singles title with a 7-6 (7-2), 6-0 victory over Zoe Adkins of Maple Grove. "She has the best hands and shot selection in high school," Skippers coach Brent Lundell said.

RYAN BRODIN

Lakeville North • football

The two-way player — a safety on defense and wide receiver onoffense — has been one of the Panthers' defensive stalwarts. Brodin had two interceptions, returning the last one 42 yards for a touchdown, as Lakeville North shut out White Bear Lake 39-0.

NORAH HUSHAGEN

Forest Lake • cross-country

Hushagen has been climbing the coaches association rankings all year, finishing the season at No. 6 in Class 3A, and is peaking at the right time. The freshman won the Section 7 crown with a time of 18 minutes, 7.66 seconds, leading the Rangers to the team title as well.

JON BRAIN

Southwest Christian • soccer

The senior forward scored two goals and dished out two assists as the Stars opened state tournament play with a 7-0 triumph over Proctor in the Class 1A quarterfinals. Southwest Christian's leading goal scorer has netted at least two goals in each of its past four games.

ANCELE DOLENSEK

Minnehaha Academy • tennis

The sophomore standout became the first girls' tennis state champion in program history, winning the Class 1A singles championship with a 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5) victory over teammate Isabelle Einess.

CHARLIE POWER-THEISEN

St. Paul Como Park • cross-country

Medalist Power-Theisen led Como Park's boys' team to its first state meet berth in 40 years, taking first place in the Class 2A, Section 4 meet with a time of 15:59.39 over the 5K course. He was coming off a personal-best time of 15:48.90 in the St. Paul City Conference meet on the same course.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.