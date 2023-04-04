Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Power has been restored after about 300,000 Xcel Energy customers experienced outages in Minnesota and western Wisconsin following the heavy snowstorm Friday night.

The final outages were fixed Monday afternoon, according to an Xcel Energy news release. More than 1,200 Xcel employees and contracted workers toiled to restore power after significant storm damage. The storm made this winter the third-snowiest on record.

Two Lakeland residents were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator they used during the outages. Washington County deputies responded to a welfare check after the homeowners did not answer the door for a regular appointment, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

The home had been without power since Saturday, and a deputy found a gas-powered generator running in the garage near a screen door leading inside. The 71-year-old man and the 69-year-old woman were found unconscious in the home with an empty propane heater in the living room.

The two were awake and talking by the time they were transported to a hospital, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

The office warned residents to be careful when using gas-powered warming devices. Precautions include making sure to use the device outdoors or in well ventilated areas away from windows, doors and vents.

The release advised residents to always have a working carbon monoxide detector and to move to fresh air and seek medical attention if you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.