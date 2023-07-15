Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Fargo police responded Friday to a shooting that involved several officers struck in an exchange with a gunman, according to witnesses quoted in local media reports.

The Fargo Police Department had not released details as of 8 p.m. Friday evening other than to say it was responding to a "critical incident."

But several witnesses told the Forum newspaper they saw a car crash near an intersection on the city's south side around 3 p.m., followed by a gunfight.

"I heard a 'pop pop pop' out of a gun. A guy got out of a car and shot three cops out," witness Bruce Jenner told the newspaper.

The witness reported he then saw police shoot the suspect.

Three people suffered critical injuries, KFGO Radio reported.

"We are responding to a critical incident and will release more information as it becomes available," a statement from police read. The department said there's no ongoing threat to the public.

The Associated Press quoted North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley saying that the state's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working with federal, state and local law enforcement in response to what he only called a "shooting incident."