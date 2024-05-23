Searchers in northeastern Minnesota are applying what a St. Louis County sheriff's commander called a "full-court press" to find two missing paddlers from a group that went over a waterfall several days ago in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Sheriff's Cmdr. Nate Skelton said search personnel are on the ground, on the water and in the air trying to find Jesse M. Haugen, 41, of Cambridge, Minn., and Reis M. Grams, 40, of Lino Lakes. On Saturday their group went over Curtain Falls, between Crooked Lake and Iron Lake on the Minnesota-Ontario border.

Two others in their party survived: Kyle T. Sellers, 47, of Ham Lake, and Erik Michael Grams, 43, also of Ham Lake. Located at the group's campsite was Jared Jay Lohse, 33, of Cambridge.

On Saturday at 7:20 p.m., a caller reported the canoes going over Curtain Falls, which is more of a slope than a steep drop, the Sheriff's Office said.

"We are putting on a full-court press," Skelton said. "We are throwing everything in but the kitchen sink."

Tools being used include boats, sonar and cadaver dogs along with personnel scanning an ever-widening area from the falls, Skelton said. He said law enforcement has "people who are going in and staying through the weekend."

As for the likelihood that no survivors will be found after so much time has passed, Skelton said "We are transitioning to that point."

Conditions for the search are a mixed bag, the commander said. While skies have cleared up after recent rain, the water has since risen "more than a foot to become a bit more dangerous."



