A teenager was arrested Friday after he posted online a video of himself displaying a gun outside Edina High School and making a threat toward a specific person, police said Friday.

The 17-year-old was apprehended in Minneapolis and booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center late in the morning and awaits charges.

"Out of an abundance of caution," a statement from police read, the School District moved the high school and the adjoining Valley View Middle School to virtual instruction Friday.

Police said the teen is neither a current nor a former Edina High School student.

Charges against him are pending. Until then, his identity is being withheld by law enforcement.

According to police:

At about 8 p.m. Thursday, police learned that the teenager recorded a Snapchat video of himself in a vehicle in the high school parking lot earlier in the day with a semiautomatic handgun and an extended magazine in his lap.

The caption on the video said, "Come outside [expletive]." The video also captured doors to the school. He then drove off.

Edina and Minneapolis police worked through the night to identify the teenager, leading to his arrest in the 1500 block of E. Franklin Avenue.