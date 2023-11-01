Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Vikings' reconfigured quarterback room, with journeyman Joshua Dobbs joining the mix, was the frugal addition for general manager Kwesi Adodo-Mensah, who said Wednesday that a bigger swing wasn't available.

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss Adodo-Mensah's comments after the NFL trade deadline, guard Ezra Cleveland being dealt to Jacksonville and more in this episode.

