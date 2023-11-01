The Vikings' reconfigured quarterback room, with journeyman Joshua Dobbs joining the mix, was the frugal addition for general manager Kwesi Adodo-Mensah, who said Wednesday that a bigger swing wasn't available.
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss Adodo-Mensah's comments after the NFL trade deadline, guard Ezra Cleveland being dealt to Jacksonville and more in this episode.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.