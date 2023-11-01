The Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins posted on social media that he had successful surgery in Eagan on Wednesday morning to repair his torn right Achilles tendon.

Vikings doctor Chris Coetzee, who specializes in foot and ankle surgery, led the operation at Twin Cities Orthopedics on Wednesday. The Vikings placed Cousins on injured reserve Tuesday; he will miss the rest of the season after surgery.

"Surgery was a success!" Cousins posted on social media. "Grateful for your prayers, Dr. Coetzee's abilities, and our medical team. Would appreciate continued prayers! One day at a time…"

Cousins tore his Achilles with just over 10 minutes left in the Vikings' 24-10 win over the Packers on Sunday, when he dropped back and planted his right cleat in the Lambeau Field grass before stumbling forward. Cousins managed to fall forward and protect the ball as Kenny Clark touched him down for a sack on the play, and hopped off the field to the sideline. After a quick examination in the sideline medical tent, the Vikings ruled him out for the game and carted him to the locker room.

The team plans to start rookie Jaren Hall at quarterback on Sunday in Atlanta, coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday. The Vikings traded for former Cardinals quarterback Josh Dobbs, who could be ready to back up Hall on Sunday and might be a candidate to start in the coming weeks.

The team could also get Nick Mullens back from injured reserve as soon as next week, though O'Connell has said the Vikings want to be cautious about bringing Mullens back too soon from the low back injury that's kept him out the past three games.