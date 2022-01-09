Access Vikings
An apathetic crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium met the Vikings' season finale with the same level of hype derived from Sunday's 31-17 win over the Bears. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss Zimmer not caring about Justin Jefferson's shot at history, what comes next for the franchise, as well as what might've been Anthony Barr's last Vikings game.