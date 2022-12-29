Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer preview Sunday's rematch in Green Bay, where the Vikings have a chance to end the Packers' playoff hopes and receiver Justin Jefferson continues his MVP case — which is probably a long shot, anyway. They also open up the mailbag and answer your questions, ranging from the rookie draft class to the 31st-ranked defense.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.