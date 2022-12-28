Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Radio personality Mark Rosen is engaged to Karin Nelsen, chief legal officer for the Minnesota Vikings.

The longtime broadcaster announced the news Tuesday on Twitter.

"Karin has brought pure joy back into my life and heart," he wrote in a post that also showed off Nelsen's ring. "I'm ecstatic she said YES! We are blessed with wonderful families and friends to share in our present and future together."

Rosen is best known for his decades at WCCO-TV, where he was a sports anchor and sports director. He retired from WCCO-TV in 2019. He currently works for KFAN, the radio station that airs Vikings games.

By coincidence, KFAN personality Paul Lambert, who goes by "Meatsauce," proposed to girlfriend Kelly Kristo on the same day.

Rosen was previously married to Denise Rosen. She died in September 2021 after a three-year battle with brain cancer.

Correction: Previous versions of this story misspelled Karin Nelsen’s last name.