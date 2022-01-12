Linebacker Eric Kendricks and right tackle Brian O'Neill said a lot when talking about what the Vikings need in a leadership change, revealing more about the environment under former coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the Vikings' culture under Zimmer and Spielman, as well as what's ahead in the searches for general manager and head coach.
