A mother and father who moved to New Zealand following the death of their 7-year-old son in Plymouth from suspected neglect have returned to Minnesota more than five years later.

Timothy D. Johnson, 45, appeared in Hennepin County District Court last week, was jailed briefly and then released without bail in connection with the death on March 30, 2015, of son Seth Johnson. He's due back in court on Aug. 5.

Sarah N. Johnson, 42, has returned to the United States and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, said her attorney Gordon Mohr. In the meantime, she's staying with relatives in the Pacific Northwest and getting help looking after the couple's other children, Mohr said.

Seth endured extensive trauma from an inflamed pancreas and possible infections until he died, according to the criminal complaints. In his final days, the ailing boy was left in the care of his 16-year-old brother while the Johnsons attended a wedding out of town, the complaints noted.

The Johnsons were charged in December 2016 with gross-misdemeanor child neglect, failed to appear for a hearing a month later, and soon had warrants issued for their arrests.

Mohr explained that the Johnsons were never trying to evade capture but had moved to New Zealand with their many children once a child protection investigation closed without any finding of wrongdoing and before the criminal charges were filed.

"They were left with the impression that nothing would happen [to them]," the attorney said.

Mohr said the Johnsons told authorities in Minnesota that they wanted to stay in New Zealand, where they started new careers, and let their attorneys represent them at subsequent criminal court hearings.

"When you have a family like that, you can't leave your kids there and come back three, four times" for hearings, Mohr said.

He said the Johnsons pledged to ultimately return in time for a trial. The offer was rejected, Mohr said.

Now, after roughly 5 1⁄ 2 years, the Johnsons have returned to the United States. Mohr said he wasn't sure why the couple decided to come back at this time.

"They always wanted to come back and take care of it," he said. "Or maybe New Zealand said to go clear this up."

According to the charges:

Police arrived at the Johnsons' home in the 6100 block of N. Vicksburg Lane and found Seth on the bathroom floor, with Timothy Johnson trying to resuscitate the boy. Emergency medical responders declared the child dead at the scene.

Seth had many bruises, as well as "breaks on his skin on the majority of his body," the complaints read.

At age 3, while a foster child in the home, Seth was seen by a doctor for a routine exam and was found to be a "thriving, conversant preschooler," the complaints read. The Johnsons adopted Seth at age 4. Another exam at age 5 raised no concerns.

In the weeks before Seth's death, however, he stopped sleeping, would shake on occasion and developed blisters and other marks on his legs, along with lesions on his heels, which suggest a lack of mobility. The parents explained that Seth would throw himself down stairs and was hitting his head.

The Johnsons never sought medical attention for him. "They had 'issues with going to doctors,' " the charging documents quoted the couple as conveying.

They said they didn't want Seth on any medication and relied on their own research. They concluded Seth had a post-traumatic stress disorder and from a brain injury. They said Seth was a victim of fetal alcohol syndrome, but authorities found no record of such a diagnosis.

As Seth's behavior worsened, the Johnsons increased his vitamin intake and treated his wounds with antibiotic skin ointment Neosporin and "medical honey."

On the weekend before Seth's death, the 16-year-old brother watching the boy called the parents on March 29, a Sunday, and said Seth wasn't eating or interacting. The boy stopped talking and couldn't get out of bed.

When the couple arrived home that Sunday night, Seth was unresponsive. "They prayed for his health," at that moment, the complaint read. The next morning, Tim Johnson found Seth unresponsive on the mattress and covered in vomit. They cleaned him off and began CPR.

Then they called 911.