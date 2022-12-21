Plowable Snow Today - Friday Blizzard

Key Messages This Week

*Dangerous Cold Through The Upcoming Weekend

*Plowable Snow Potential Wednesday & Thursday

*Blizzard Conditions Thursday Into Friday

Winter Weather Headlines

ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to 3 AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting any travel plans now.

Weather Outlook

Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to 8 inches of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night. Winds will be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There should be a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday night and early Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday across southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm Watch continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will begin a bit later.

Snowfall Potential

Light fluffy snow is likely Wednesday into Thursday with several inches of snow likely. As the winds increase on Thursday, the snow will blow and drift which could lead to ground blizzard conditions Thursday through Friday night.

Ground Blizzard Conditions Later This Week

Key Messages regarding the winter storm moving in from Wednesday through Saturday.

Gusty northwest winds on Thursday and Friday will result in blowing and drifting snow which will reduce visibilities with whiteout conditions likely at times.

Extreme Cold Later This Week

Dangerously cold temps will settle into the region through the 2nd half of the week with wind chill values dipping into the -30s and -40s. This is cold enough to cause frostbite within minutes, so please take this cold weather seriously.

Large Scale Winter Storm

Low pressure developing along the Arctic cold front is expected to produce heavy snow and blizzard conditions for much of the north-central U.S. starting Wednesday night, potentially continuing into the Holiday Weekend. Here are key messages for the blizzard.

Twin Cities December Stats

December started on a very warm note, but thanks to much colder than average temps more recently, the average temperature in the Twin Cities for the month of December is running below average for a change. Precipitation is running nearly 0.60" above average and snowfall is nearly 4.0" above average as well.

Snow Depth

Thanks to our latest storm system, many places are reporting deep snowpack across the region. The heaviest being found across the Dakotas through the northern half of Minnesota into Wisconsin and the UP of Michigan. Meanwhile, 5" of snow covered the ground in the at the MSP Airport over the weekend. Duluth is reporting a snow depth of 26".

Snow So Far This Season

Believe it or not, the Twin Cities has seen more than 24" of snow so far this season, which is nearly 10" above average since July 1st. Interestingly, this has been the 14th snowiest start to any season on record in the Twin Cities. (July 1st - December 19th). Incredibly, Duluth has seen more than 58" of snow this season, which is nearly 30" above average and the 3rd snowiest start to any season on record.

Getting MUCH Colder

The temperature trend shows a significant surge of colder air settling in across the eastern two-thirds of the nation through much of the week and weekend ahead. This could be one of the coldest and potentially snowiest weeks leading up to Christmas in quite some time for folks east of the Rockies. Folks that have travel plans will want to pay attention to weather forecasts and prepare for extreme cold and snow.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows much colder temps in place through through the 2nd half of the month. The coldest days arrive midweek and linger through the upcoming Holiday Weekend. The last few days of 2022 could see a slight warming trend as we get closer to the freezing mark. After several days of very cold weather this week, that will feel like a heat wave.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Wednesday

The Twin Cities on Wednesday, December 21sth will be colder than average once again with temps only warming into the single digits. It'll be a snowy day with snow starting in the morning and lasting through the entire day.

Weather Outlook on Wednesday

Temps across the region on Wednesday will be very cold once again with readings nearly -20F to -30F below average across the state. Even colder temps will be found across Western Minnesota and into the Dakotas, where temps will be nearly -30F to -40F below average.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

Temps on Wednesday will start off on a very chilly note with readings in the single digits below zero. Temps will warm into the single above zero by the afternoon with areas of snow. ESE winds will be around 10mph to 15mph through the day.

Hourly Feels Like Temps

Feels like temps through the day Wednesday will be very cold with readings starting in the teens below zero with readings in the single digits below zero during the afternoon.

Coldest Wind Chills

Here are the coldest wind chills over the next few days. The coldest days could see readings dipping into the -30s and -40s. It'll be dangerously cold over the next several days. Make sure you are prepared!

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The week ahead will be well below average with temps anywhere from -20F to -30F below average. There is a chance that we don't climb above 0F late in the week, which will be some of the coldest air since February of 2021.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

It'll definitely be MUCH colder over the next several days. Temps mid/late week may only warm into the single digits. It'll be snowy Wednesday into Thursday with strong winds and potential blizzard-like conditions Thursday into Friday. Dangerously cold wind chills will be in place through the weekend.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The ECMWF extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis over the next several days shows colder temperatures over the next several days. There is a chance that we could see some warning late month with temps back to near the freezing mark once again.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows cooler than average temps returning across much of the nation.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place across much of the nation, especially in the Western US

Plowable Snow Today - Friday Blizzard

By Paul Douglas

With apologies to my 12th grade Intro To Calculus instructor, the next 72+ hours will be a reminder that 1+1 can equal 3. Moderate snow today, plowable. Then high winds kick in on the backside of a sprawling mega-storm. Which will produce ground blizzards and a windchill in the -30 to -40F range by Friday.

Today will be all about accumulating snow, but winds will still be fairly light. Snow tapers tomorrow, and then a tightening pressure gradient turns on howling winds Thursday night into Saturday morning, reaching speeds of 35-55 mph. The greatest risk of blizzard conditions will be open areas south/west of MSP, but even the metro area may be drifted shut on Friday. With temperatures near 0F and winds gusting to 40, it will be challenging keeping metro freeways (and runways) clear from drifts.

If you do get stuck out there, call 911 and wait for help to reach you. Don't wander off for help with a windchill of -40F.

After a Christmas clipper we mellow into the 20s & 30s next week. A warm front!

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Plowable snow, very icy. Winds: SE 8-13. High: 5.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few inches of snow. Cold and blustery. Feels like -15F. Winds: NW 15-25. Low: -1.

THURSDAY: Snow tapers a bit, 5-8" possible. Winds: NW 15-30. Wake-up: -5. High: -1.

FRIDAY: Ground blizzards. Chill: -30 to -40F. Winds: NW 20-50. Wake-up: -11. High: 0.

SATURDAY: Cold sunshine, less drifting. Winds: NW 15-30. Wake-up: -9. High: 3.

SUNDAY: Sunny start, late PM light snow. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: -5. High: 8.

MONDAY: Some sun, still brisk. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 0. High: 7.

TUESDAY: Chance of light snow. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: -5. High: 6.

This Day in Weather History

December 21st

1993: Strong northwest winds gust to 35 miles an hour, causing near whiteout conditions over a wide area of southwest Minnesota from the late afternoon on the 21st into the early morning of the 22nd. Several car accidents occurred. A 30 year old man was killed when he lost control of his truck and slid into a ditch in the near blizzard like conditions. Counties affected include: Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Faribault, Lac Qui Parle, Redwood, Renville, Watonwan, and Yellow Medicine.

1939: This is the latest date on record for Lake Minnewaska to freeze over at Glenwood.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

December 21st

Average High: 27F (Record: 56F set in 1877)

Average Low: 13F (Record: -24F set in 1916)

Record Rainfall: 0.71" set in 2006

Record Snowfall: 5.3" set in 1920

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

December 21st

Sunrise: 7:47am

Sunset: 4:34pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 46 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~3 seconds

Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 hour & 50 minutes

Moon Phase for December 21st at Midnight

1.1 Days Before New Moon

National High Temps on Wednesday

The weather outlook on Wednesday shows the beginning stages of the Siberian Express moving into the High Plains. High temps in Billing, MT will only warm to around -11F, which will be nearly -50F below average with record cold high temps.

National Weather Outlook Wednesday

The weather outlook for Wednesday shows a developing storm system in the Central US with widespread snow from the Plains to the Midwest. This will be a high impact storm with significant travel impacts through the 2nd half of the week and weekend ahead.

National Weather Outlook

The main concern through the 2nd half of the week will be the major winter storm unfolding across the Midwest and into the Great Lakes. Widespread heavy snow and strong winds will lead to widespread blizzard conditions with heavy rain along the East Coast and into the Northeast.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavy precipitation across the much of the Eastern half of the nation. The heaviest will be in the Great Lakes, where heavy snow and blizzard conditions will unfold later this week and weekend ahead. The Northeast will see heavier rain and a little snow on the backside of the storm. There will be another push of heavier precipitation in the Pacific Northwest.

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), heavy snow will be possible over the next several days across the northern tier of the nation. Next week could certainly bring a wallop of snow somewhere east of the Rockies, which could mean messy traveling for some. Stay tuned...

Climate Stories

"U.S. Energy Emissions Set to Rise for Second Straight Year"

"Increasing demand for natural gas and oil has offset emissions reductions associated with coal and pushed U.S. energy emissions higher for a second consecutive year. U.S. carbon dioxide emissions are set to rise for the second consecutive year, underscoring the challenges facing President Joe Biden as his administration works to curb the country's output of greenhouse gases. American emissions from energy this year are projected to increase 1.5 percent over 2021 levels, according to recent projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That followed a 7 percent increase in 2021 over 2020 levels. Many analysts predicted emissions would rebound as the economy recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic. Still, the CO 2 increases over the last two years highlight the hurdles that face the Biden administration as it seeks deep cuts in CO 2 emissions. While coal consumption continued to fall in 2022, increasing gas and oil demand helped push U.S. CO 2 output higher."

See more from Scientific American HERE:

"Power plant pollution higher in neighborhoods subject to racist redlining"

"In the US, it's well-documented that poor neighborhoods are likely to suffer from higher pollution levels. Sources of pollution, like power plants and freeways, are more likely to be located in poor neighborhoods. The ensuing pollution adds to the economic burdens faced by these neighborhoods, with increased medical costs, productivity lost due to illness, and premature deaths. Since minorities and immigrants tend to live in lower-income neighborhoods, this also adds to the racial disparities present in the US. Now, a group of public health researchers has found another factor that contributed to this disparity. The historic practice of "redlining," or assigning high-risk scores to mortgages in minority neighborhoods, is also associated with higher power plant emissions, reinforcing the challenges minorities face in the US."

See more from ArsTechnica HERE:

"The world has a new plan to save nature. Here's how it works — and how it could fail."

"Adopted at a UN biodiversity conference called COP15, the agreement contains 23 targets that countries must achieve within the decade. They include conserving at least 30 percent of all land and water on Earth by 2030 — the largest land and ocean conservation commitment in history — and shrinking subsidies for activities that harm nature, such as industrial fishing. The agreement, known as the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, also commits rich countries to pay developing nations $30 billion a year by 2030 for conservation. That's roughly a tripling of existing aid."

See more from Vox HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX