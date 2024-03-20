This winter season our biggest snowstorm will come during spring. Unusual, but not unprecedented. According to Praedictix, since 1894 a total of 19 meteorological springs have had more snowfall than meteorological winter, most recently in 2005-06. In MSP history, 33 Marches have had at least one day with 6 inches or more of snow. A little trivia to amaze and annoy your friends.

High confidence: a couple inches of snow Thursday night. Rush hour Friday morning will be slow. Moderate confidence: Heaviest snow will fall Sunday into Monday morning. This next storm will probably track just west of MSP, pulling milder air into the storm's circulation. I still see a gradual changeover from snow to rain Monday, with light rain spilling into Tuesday before the storm ends as a few flakes. Low to moderate confidence: plowable snow Sunday into Monday morning, maybe 4-8 inches in the metro, with considerably more west of the Twin Cities. Low confidence: A few models show 50s by late March. What a mess huh? We're in a drought: Let it snow. And rain, too.