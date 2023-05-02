Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Piper Sandler's quarterly earnings were down amid declining conditions for investment banking activity.

"Persistent inflation, rapid Central Bank rate increases and stress on the banking system led to a lack of confidence that continues to reduce overall market activity," said Chad Abraham, Piper Sandler's chief executive, in the company's earnings conference call Tuesday morning. "Although volatility benefits our equity brokerage business, it adversely impacts our other businesses, which rely on constructive market conditions and a more stable outlook."

For the quarter ended March 31, the Minneapolis-based investment bank earned $25.6 million, or $1.49 a share, down 30% from the $35.6 million, or $2.12 a share, in the first quarter a year ago.

Net revenue was $297.9 million, down 15% from $350.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 — and down 24% from the fourth quarter.

Despite the market turmoil, Piper Sandler continued to focus on long-term growth and expand its expertise and services by adding and promoting more managing directors.

One area of strength for Piper Sandler was its work on restructurings, a record quarter for that business iincluding two high-profile assignments when it advised the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on the sale of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank and Signature Bridge Bank.

"These advisory assignments demonstrate our market-leading restructuring capabilities and financial services expertise," Abraham told analysts.

Piper Sandler's first quarter results were expected. The declining sales met analyst expectations and adjusted earnings of $2.35 a share, while down 25% from the year ago quarter, beat the consensus estimate of $1.72 a share among four analysts tracked by Refinitiv.

Shares of Piper Sandler closed Tuesday at $130.08, down about 1%.