Snowfall Totals From The First Round Of Snow

The first round of snow Tuesday into Tuesday night brought the advertised 3-7" of snow across central and southern Minnesota (for the most part). The total through 6 AM Tuesday at MSP Airport was 4.1". In the direct metro, we did see a total of 6.5" out of Chanhassen, otherwise, the highest total in the state was 7.2" near Slayton.

Heavy Snow, Blizzard Conditions Wednesday Night Into Thursday

Forecast loop from 6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM Thursday.

The second half of our significant storm will continue to impact the region Wednesday Night into Thursday, with moderate snow across the region and time periods where heavy snow will be possible. The timeframe where snow could be heaviest in the metro is Wednesday evening, and then in the few hours before and after sunrise Thursday. Snow will be on the way out as we head through Thursday with conditions slowly improving.

At least an additional 6-12" of snow will fall across central and southern Minnesota as the main area of low pressure moves southeast of Minnesota. I went with this map because it shows a little lower totals - I'm not saying that 12" from this Wednesday Night/Thursday batch of snow isn't possible, but I'm thinking what's pictured above will be the "floor" of what I would expect. This means snow tallies between the two phases of the storm should be between 10-18" for most, with some isolated 20" totals.

Winds will continue to stay strong into Wednesday Night and early Thursday, causing blowing and drifting snow and - for some - whiteout conditions. Wind will decrease later into the day Thursday.

Due to the ongoing winter weather threats across the state, Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings remain in place from Wednesday Night into Thursday.

Thursday Turns Colder

So we'll continue to watch the snowstorm slowly work its way out of the state as we head through the day on Thursday. Colder air will be moving in, with highs only in the upper teens in the Twin Cities (and slowly falling through the day). However, highs won't make it above zero in parts of the Red River Valley.

Cold Friday, Weekend Warming Trend

The good news is that - for the most part - we aren't tracking snowy weather for the weekend. Friday will be the coldest day of the next several with highs only in the low teens. A few snowflakes may be possible Friday Night, but they would not accumulate much. Sunny skies stick around both Saturday and Sunday with warming temperatures - mid-20s Saturday and mid-30s Sunday.

System Early Next Week?

Forecast model for 6 AM Monday

Meanwhile, as we head into early next week we will be tracking another system that'll be moving through the central United States. There may be precipitation issues with this system as we get impacted by the north side of it with the warmer air in place, as snow, freezing rain, and plain rain could be expected across portions of the state. We'll continue to track this over the next several days, as it could pose issues for next Monday's commute somewhere in the state.

Snow Tapers and Winds Ease Later Today

By Paul Douglas

Every storm is uniquely confounding, and this system has been no exception. People demand perfection in an imperfect world, and that applies to snowfall predictions. Thus, the much-advertised "nuisance-plowable-crippling" scale I started using back in the 80s, more or less admitting that predicting snow down to the inch is a form of madness.

Every weather model was showing a bullseye of 20-26" near the metro. Every one. That increased confidence levels. I was a little skeptical and predicted 12-20", which is still an impressive pile of powder.

We'll see how much falls, but I suspect most of us will be in the 13-18" range (total snow since Tuesday night) with a few 20" amounts. Still historic, just not quite as historic.

Snow tapers to flurries this afternoon and winds quickly ease later today, giving MnDOT a chance to help us dig out. 30s return next week with a rain-snow mix Monday.

We are drowning in weather models, loud pundits and alleged prophets, doing the best we can with the tools at hand.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Snow tapers. 13-18" total. Wake up 19 – dropping daytime temperatures. Chance of precipitation 100%. Wind N 15-30 mph.

FRIDAY: Some sun, a few flakes. Wake up -5. High 11. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NW 3-8 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, almost pleasant. Wake up 2. High 24. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 7-12 mph.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sun, welcome thaw. Wake up 10. High 34. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 7-12 mph.

MONDAY: Rain ending as slushy snow. Wake up 31. High 36. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Intervals of sun, hints of March. Wake up 26. High 37. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Few rain showers, breezy. Wake up 31. High 39. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

February 23rd

*Length Of Day: 10 hours, 50 minutes, and 44 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 3 minutes and 2 seconds

*When do we see 11 Hours of Daylight?: February 27th (11 hours, 2 minutes, 59 seconds)

*When is Sunrise at/before 7:00 AM?: February 24th (6:59 AM)

*When is Sunset at/after 6:00 PM?: March 1st (6:00 PM)

This Day in Weather History

February 23rd

National Weather Forecast

The system bringing blizzard conditions to the Upper Midwest will continue to work eastward, with snow ending in the Northern Plains but ice and snow continuing from the Great Lakes to New England. A system out west will also produce rain and snow.

From Wednesday through Friday 8-15" of snow is likely to fall across the Upper Midwest to New England. Heavy snow through Friday is also likely out west, especially in the Sierra where up to at least 5 feet is possible.

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser