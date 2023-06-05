Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at Minnesota sports, including the continued fall of Twins outfielder Max Kepler.

Reusse is out of patience and thinks the Twins need to be done with Kepler now, particularly with multiple left-handed hitting options ready to take his place.

Plus Reusse and Rand run down a list of bullpen villains for the Twins over the years — some of them perhaps unfairly maligned — and have a renewed interest in the NBA Finals after the Heat's Game 2 win in Denver.

