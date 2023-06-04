When Joe Ryan turned his head to watch the flight of Josh Naylor's soaring fly ball to right field in the seventh inning, it was the only time he didn't look in complete control Sunday.

Ryan, locked in a pitcher's duel with Triston McKenzie for most of the afternoon at Target Field, faced the minimum number of batters until he issued a seven-pitch walk to José Ramírez with two outs in the seventh inning.

Two pitches later and Ryan's outing came to an abrupt end. Naylor hit an RBI double off the top of the right field wall to deliver the game's first run, and the Twins couldn't rally late in a 2-1 loss in their series finale. The Twins split the four-game weekend series and remain 3½ games ahead of last year's division winner.

Ryan received a visit from pitching coach Pete Maki after he walked Ramírez – Ryan's first three-ball count — and reliever Caleb Thielbar was available for a potential left-on-left matchup with the lefthanded-hitting Naylor, but Ryan had allowed only two baserunners to that point.

Naylor pulled an 89-mile-per-hour fastball to the top of the right field wall, easily scoring Ramírez. Andrés Giménez followed with an RBI triple to center field off Thielbar, who was activated from the injured list prior to the game, for a two-run lead.

Facing a Guardians lineup that features little power and the lowest strikeout rate in the American League, Ryan simply pounded the strike zone. He fired a first-pitch strike to 16 of his 22 batters. He had a stretch where he recorded 10 outs on 19 pitches via an eight-pitch fourth inning, an eight-pitch fifth inning and a 10-pitch sixth inning.

Willi Castro hit a solo homer in the eighth inning, but the Twins mustered only four hits against McKenzie and the Guardians' bullpen. Royce Lewis attempted to engineer another magical moment in the eighth inning, batting with a runner on third base and two outs, but he injured himself trying to beat an infield single, flipping over Guardians first baseman Gabriel Arías and landing on his head. Lewis walked off the field to an ovation.

As well as Ryan pitched — he gave up two hits and one walk in 6⅔ innings — McKenzie was just as dominant. McKenzie, the 25-year-old righthander who was sidelined for the first two months of the season because of a teres major strain, struck out 10 in five scoreless innings in his season debut.

Twins batters whiffed on six of the seven swings they took against McKenzie's slider. It was McKenzie's seventh career start with a double-digit strikeout total.