Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. It's one of the busiest times of the year, with basketball dominating the landscape, so they started with another good Timberwolves win Sunday over the Warriors.

From there, the conversation took a lot of twists and turns -- from college basketball to the Twins, Shohei Ohtani's mess, back to high school basketball and eventually college hockey.

The Twins open their season Thursday, the same day the Gophers open the NCAA men's hockey tournament against Omaha.

