Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports and a look ahead to a busy week.

It must be March because Reusse and Rand got into a bunch of topics, including: The Timberwolves' sputtering offense, particularly in late-game situations ... another bad blowout loss for the Gophers women's basketball team ... and Reusse's impressions of the Twins down in Florida.

But that wasn't it. They also had a little hockey talk and took a deeper dive into Reusse's burgeoning soccer expertise after attending Saturday's Minnesota United home opener.

Come for the sports talk. Stick around for Reusse ripping ... kids doing a spelling bee?

