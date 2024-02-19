Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand on Monday's show, which features Reusse remembering some of the best moments -- and biggest changes -- from the first Twins spring training he covered in 1974 until now. The characters make the game, and Reusse has seen a lot of them in the last half-century down in Florida.

26:00: Speeding back to the present, Reusse and Rand get into the Gophers men's basketball team's strong win over Rutgers on Sunday. Aside from a three-minute blip, it was as good as Minnesota can play, Reusse said.

35:00: On the not so bright side, the NBA All-Star Game continues to be a farce. Unless you like final scores of 211-186.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports