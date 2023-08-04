Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Motorists in the south metro could be in for some tough going this weekend as the Minnesota Department of Transportation shuts down both directions of Interstate 35W through Bloomington and Richfield.

From 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, southbound lanes between Crosstown Hwy. 62 and 106th Street and northbound lanes between I-494 to Hwy. 62 will be closed.

Additionally, northbound I-35W will be closed from 1 to 5 a.m. Saturday and Sunday between 106th Street and I-494.

The closures on I-35W are part of a $16 million project that includes resurfacing the pavement, adding a lane in both directions between 98th and 106th streets, and improving ramps, signals and sidewalks at 90th, 94th, 98th and 106th streets.

The ramp from southbound I-35W to westbound I-494 will remain closed at least until November, MnDOT said.