The first measurable snowfall of the season in the Twin Cities has left roads snow-covered and icy, and has led to several spinouts and crashes during the early part of the Tuesday morning rush hour.

"Slippery roads, bridges, overpasses may be encountered quickly so travelers are urged to reduce speeds and allow extra space between vehicles," the National Weather Service said.

A burst of snow arrived late Monday night and another band moved in during the pre-dawn hours Tuesday with enough to cover lawns and roads. Some places saw only a dusting, but other places such as Burnsville and Elko New Market in the south metro saw more than 2 inches, according to early reports from the National Weather Service.

Whatever fell along with temperatures that dropped below freezing was enough to gum up the roads. By 6:15 a.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported scores of crashes and spinouts on metro highways and freeways. That included a pair of vehicles in the ditch on southbound I-35W near I-694 in New Brighton, another in the median on southbound Interstate 35W at Lexington Avenue and a crash tangling traffic on southbound I-35E near Main Street in Lino Lakes.

"It's time to brush up on those [winter] driving skills," the Carver County Sheriff's Office said.

Snow was expected to wind down by midmorning and be replaced by sunny skies, but blustery conditions will make it feel quite cold all day. Winds could gust to as high as 40 mph during the day, the weather service said.

Halloween night looks to be dry but very cold with temperatures dropping from a daytime high of 35 degrees into the 20s, the weather service said.

"Make sure to bring along a winter hat and gloves in addition to the candy bag if you are out trick-or-treating this evening," the weather service advised. "Wind chills from the low 20s into the teens this evening."