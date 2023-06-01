Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The northbound lanes of Interstate 694 in Oakdale were closed for hours early Thursday as authorities investigated a fatal crash involving a wrong-way driver.

The lanes, which had been closed at N. 10th Street, reopened just after 7 a.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

A motorist driving a Toyota Corolla south in the northbound lanes hit a Pontiac Vibe head on at about 2:25 a.m. near Stillwater Boulevard. The Vibe spun out and struck a van, which was also headed north, the State Patrol said.

The driver of the Vibe was ejected from the vehicle and died. A juvenile who was riding in the Vibe was taken to Regions Hospital with critical injuries, the patrol said.

The driver of the van was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the patrol said.

The patrol said the driver of the Corolla was extricated from the vehicle and died shortly afterwards.

Traffic cameras showed one of the vehicles landed in the center median. The other vehicle lost a tire and came to rest in the traffic lanes.