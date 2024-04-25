Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials are warning anybody walking their pets in the Oakdale Nature Preserve to use caution after a coyote recently attacked a dog.

Police have posted signs at the entrances to the 200-acre recreation area to alert visitors of the incident and other sightings near Granada Avenue on the west side of the facility featuring prairie land paved hiking and biking trails, boardwalk, tennis, playground area, picnic areas, the City said in a Facebook posting.

No people have been attacked, the city said.

Authorities are working with the Department of Natural Resources to address the situation, the city's announcement said.







