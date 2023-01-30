Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Park Rapids native Aaron Pike won his second gold medal at the FIS Para Nordic World Skiing Championships on Sunday in Ostersund, Sweden, as part of the United States' mixed relay 4x2.5-kilometer team.

Pike departed the competition with four medals. The six-time Paralympian won a gold in the men's sitting 12.5k biathlon Friday after winning silver medals in the 10k and sprint biathlon earlier in the week.

Sydney Peterson of Lake Elmo won her second bronze medal Saturday, finishing third in the women's standing 10k cross-country race.

All-Star Whitecaps

Six members of the Minnesota Whitecaps participated in Sunday night's Premier Hockey Federation All-Star Showcase in Toronto.

Team USA, Team Canada and Team World competed in a round-robin tournament consisting of mini-games of four-on-four. Team Canada defeated Team World 3-2 in the final.

The Whitecaps players were Jonna Albers, Sydney Brodt, Patti Marshall, Sidney Morin and Natalie Snodgrass of Team USA and Denisa Krizova of Team World.

Teichroew dies at 95

Velma Teichroew, an advocate and coach for high school girls sports in Minnesota, died on Jan. 22 at age 95.

The Minnesota State High School League Hall of Famer was a native of Mountain Lake, Minn., who was living in North Newton, Kan. She was a longtime teacher and coach at Richfield High School. There she was the girls sports coordinator for 10 years and coached gymnastics, tennis, cross-country, skiing, volleyball and track and field.

She also served on the Minnesota State High School League's Women's Advisory Committee. In 1993, she was inducted into the Minnesota State High School League's Hall of Fame.

JOEL RIPPEL