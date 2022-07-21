Minnesota Orchestra

This may be the best week of "Summer at Orchestra Hall." At 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, English conductor Kerem Hasan leads a nature-inspired program, featuring Beethoven's "Pastoral" Symphony and "Moonlight" Sonata, courtesy of pianist Jon Kimura Parker. At 10:30 p.m. Friday, Osmo Vänskä offers a quiet coda to his recently concluded music director tenure by performing a Brahms clarinet trio with cellist Anthony Ross and pianist Parker. Then, at 11 a.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. July 29, Chinese conductor Yue Bao leads a wonderfully varied program featuring local hip-hoppers the BRKFST Dance Company performing to Beethoven's "Grosse Fuge," soprano Jessica Rivera singing Richard Strauss' "Four Last Songs," and a finale of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony. (Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.; $32-$95; 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org.)

ROB HUBBARD

Burna Boy

A decade after gaining a buzz off his debut "L.I.F.E.," the Nigerian singer continues to blend hip-hop and African beats in infectious and innovative ways on his sixth album, "Love, Damini." The real-life Damini Ogulu, 31, also blends gospel and Caribbean/Latin influences into the mix with guests including Ladysmith Black Mambazo, J Balvin, Khalid and Ed Sheeran. After big festival gigs overseas at Glastonbury and Primavera Sound, he's touring America now for his biggest local gig to date. (7:30 p.m. Fri., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $57-$197, all ages, ticketmaster.com.)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Twin Cities Summer Jam

After an abbreviated session on Thursday featuring Twin Cities hard-rockers Hairball, this eclectic in-town music festival pretty much goes country. Kane Brown, who was vulnerable and homey in January at Target Center, delivers "Heaven," "Homesick" and tunes from his Sept. 9 album "Different Man" while Nelly, the "Hot in Herre" rapper, joins him for their collaboration "Cool Again." Headlining Saturday's lineup is NBC's "The Voice" coach and cutup Blake Shelton of "Honey Bee" and "I'll Name the Dogs" fame. He'll team up with "All-Star Celebrity Apprentice" winner Trace Adkins for "Hillbilly Bone" while .38 Special brings a little Southern rock with "Hold on Loosely." Other performers include Kidd G and Callista Clark on Friday and Elvie Shane and Mason Dixon Line on Saturday. (2 p.m. Fri. & Sat. Canterbury Park, Shakopee, $89 and up, tcsummerjam.com.)

JON BREAM

Alanis Morissette

The ultimate expression of 1990s female angst, "Jagged Little Pill" has been re-released several times, re-recorded in acoustic form and become the subject of a jukebox Broadway musical. After years of meditation and motherhood, Morissette has come to grips with the blockbuster record that made her world-famous. Because of a pandemic delay, she is now celebrating the 25th anniversary of that 1995 classic. Fresh from a run through her native Canada, Morissette has invited Garbage, a still vibrant '90s band featuring the always passionate Shirley Manson, to open. (7 p.m. Mon. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $45-$360, ticketmaster.com.)

J.B.

Machine Gun Kelly

After reinventing himself from a Kid Rock-like rap-rocker to a Blink-182-style pop rocker — and picking up an actress girlfriend and a lot of paparazzi coverage along the way — the tattooed Texan has risen to the ranks of his arena-headliner status after the breakthrough success of his 2020 album "Tickets to My Downfall" and singles like "My Ex's Best Friend" and "Forget Me Too." His truthfully named Mainstream Sellout Tour features high-flying stunts, hi-fi visual production, lots of between-song banter and unfortunately some of his songs, too. "Sk8ter Boi" vet Avril Lavigne and Will & Jada's offspring Willow open. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $25-$400, ticketmaster.com.)

C.R.

'Class of '85'

After a successful run this spring, Collide Theatrical Dance Company returns to St. Paul's Gremlin Theater with a sendup of 1980s teen movies. The theatrical dance with a live band was created by Regina Peluso, with directing assistance from Heather Brockman. Drawing on archetypes like cheerleaders, class presidents, rebels, jocks and geeks, Collide teases out the subtle feelings behind the stereotypes in a piece that looks at the struggles of adolescence. It's set to '80s pop tunes, and there's audience participation to boot. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Gremlin Theater, 550 Vandalia St., #177, St. Paul, $30-$55, 651-395-7903, collidetheatrical.org.)

SHEILA REGAN

'Lost Highway'

The Heights Theater's David Lynch retrospective has reached this bonkers gem, which the writer/director said is about giving in to the sensation of being lost (potentially pleasurable in a movie theater/not much fun if you're stranded in a desert). It's easy to do in a thriller where creepy Robert Blake makes a phone call, which creepy Robert Blake — in another location entirely — answers. Bill Pullman and Balthazar Getty play two men linked by their guarded affection for the mysterious Patricia Arquette. Best advice: Surrender to it. ($12, 7 p.m. Thu., 3951 Central Av. NE., Columbia Heights, heightstheater.com.)

CHRIS HEWITT

Chilly Swedish waters

In the coastal village of Torekov, Sweden, each morning nearly the entire town hits the local pier, Morganbryggan, and jumps into the North Sea. Paris-based Swedish-American photographer Peggy Anderson got to know the locals and this tradition, which includes selecting the perfect bathrobe. She created a series of works, "Morgandopp/The Morning Dip," now on view at the American Swedish Institute. What began as portraits of Swedes wearing bathrobes on the pier turned into the artist's self-examination of her mixed cultural heritage. Anderson lived in Sweden as a child and spends every summer there. (Ends Oct. 30. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sun.; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thu. $6-$12. asimn.org or 612-871-4907.)

ALICIA ELER

Nitro Circus

Defining itself as "good, bad and rad," the action sport hits CHS Field with tricks, comedy and bone-crushing stunts. New athletes to the tour will use odd contraptions, such as a flying lawn mower. In addition to the flying daredevils keeping audiences gasping, the Fun Box, a new entertainment feature, promises extra thrills. (7 p.m. Sun. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway, St. Paul. 1-800-982-2787. chsfield.com.)

MELISSA WALKER