﻿ Justin Bieber

A pop star for nearly half his life, the Biebs, 28, has gone from a cute Canadian teen to a tattooed Hollywood husband with a newfound religious commitment. On his first tour since 2016-17, he is promoting last year's hit-filled "Justice." Despite the title and a couple of samples of Martin Luther King speeches, this is mostly a collection of pop and R&B-tinged love songs. With the new disc, Bieber become the first male artist to have his first six studio albums debut at No. 1 on Billboard's album chart. Material from "Justice," including "Ghost" and "Peaches," will dominate the concert set list. But Bieber hasn't forgotten about "Baby" and "Sorry." Opening are Eddie Benjamin, Teo and Jaden, son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. (7:30 p.m. Fri. Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $62.50-$202.50, axs.com.)

JON BREAM

﻿ Dinos on the Stroll

Get up close to colossal-sized dinosaurs and dragons in this walk-through experience. The Dino & Dragon Stroll features advanced animatronics and sound technology to lifelike creatures. Dino sizes range from little babies to a 20-foot-tall Brachiosaurus, a 60-foot-long Mamenchisaurus, an Apatosaurus at 24 feet tall and the popular short-armed, 28-foot-tall T-Rex. Activities include story time and craft stations. For an additional fee, children can go on scooters, inflatables and stationary rides where they can experience what it would be like to ride a dino. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. $29.45. RiverCentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. dinostroll.com.)

MELISSA WALKER

﻿'Giselle'

What could say Mother's Day weekend more than a ballet about a gang of revenge-seeking maiden spirits whose main activity is dancing men to death? Twin Cities Ballet's "Giselle" has it all — seduction, ghosts and redemption. One of the most famous ballets in the canon, it's set to music by 19th-century French composer Adolphe Adam. (Relaxed performance 10:15 a.m. Fri. Also, 2 & 7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., $28-$40, Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville, 952-895-4685, ames-center.com.)

SHEILA REGAN

'A Raisin in the Sun'

Postponed days before its scheduled January opening because of breakthrough COVID cases, Lorraine Hansberry's classic drama finally debuts Friday. Its main characters are members of Chicago's Younger family, grieving the death of their patriarch but hoping an insurance payout will help them realize long-thwarted dreams. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 1 p.m. Sun., Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls., $26-$80, 612-377-2224 or guthrietheater.org.)

CHRIS HEWITT

﻿ Snoh Aalegra

Now based in Los Angeles, the Swedish singer created enough buzz to be named best new artist at the 2020 Soul Train Awards and best new R&B artist at 2021's iHeartRadio Music Awards. Mentored by Prince for a time, she embraces the au courant chill R&B on her latest, 2021's "Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies," addressing a turbulent relationship with grace instead of volume. Tyler, the Creator ups the energy with a verse on the breezy "Neon Peach," her latest single, and adds to the highlight, the lusciously melodic "In the Moment." (8 p.m. Sun. Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $34 and up, ticketmaster.com.)

J.B.

﻿ Tai Verdes

The liveliest young newcomer at the KDWB Jingle Ball last December — one who actually did perform "live," too — this 26-year-old California singer/rapper is coming back around for an overdue headlining set. His Michael Franti-flavored rap/pop hybrid "A-O-K" became a well-timed breakout hit last summer to capture people's easing COVID tensions. He and his band have plenty more feel-good songs and a mighty wacky stage presence, too. (7 p.m. Tue., Varsity Theater, 1308 SE. 4th St., Mpls., $48-plus, ticketmaster.com.)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

﻿'Runestone! A Rock Musical'

The Swedish American kerfuffle around the Kensington Runestone and the misadventures of Olof Öhman get a punk, pop, heavy metal and rock musical treatment in a production by writer and lyricist Mark Jensen and music by Gary Rue. The story centers around the Swedish-born farmer, who in 1898 dug up a supposed ancient stone telling the history of the Vikings coming to Minnesota. He was later reviled for being a fraud. First developed by the History Theatre's Raw Stages and Second Stage programs, the musical was initially set to debut in 2019. (7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., through May 29, History Theatre, 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul, $45-$60, 651.292.4323, historytheatre.com.)

S.R.

﻿ The Singers

"Considering Matthew Shepard" is an oratorio created by Minnesota-born, Grammy-winning choral composer and conductor Craig Hella Johnson, reflecting upon the University of Wyoming student who was murdered in 1998 for being gay. The Singers will perform a work that employs elements of J.S. Bach's passions, gospel, blues and musical theater to explore not only the tragedy but a path toward forgiveness. (7 p.m. Sat., Kracum Performance Hall, Carleton College, Northfield, free; 3 p.m. Sun., St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, $5-$35; 7 p.m. May 14, St. Michael-Albertville High School Performing Arts Center, 5800 Jamison Av. NE., St. Michael, free; 3 p.m. May 15, Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 S. 4th St., Mpls., $5-$35; singersmca.org.)

ROB HUBBARD

'﻿The Bucket List of Booze Club'

Four women discuss big life changes while drinking exotic beverages in a comedy/drama that sounds a little like "Steel Magnolias." The friends in Maureen Paraventi's 2016 play gather weekly for no-holds-barred confabs about things like hot flashes, ex-lovers and cringeworthy first dates. "It's like a book club but without all the inconvenient reading," one says. Twin Cities director Rachel Flynn stages this regional premiere for Freshwater Theatre. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Mon, Thu.-Fri., Crane Theater, 2303 NE. Kennedy St., Mpls., $25, freshwatertheatre.com.)

C.H.

﻿ Band-Aid for Ukraine

A cool swath of Twin Cities rock and Americana music vets are banding together to raise money for Ukrainian war relief, including Lennon tribute dean Curtiss A, piano-boogie queen Davina Lozier, traditional country darlings Trailer Trash, garage-rock howlers the Hypstrz, Mia Dorr & the Funkin' Bluesers, the Jiggs Lee Invasion and Harrison Street. The Ukrainian Village Band is hosting, and all profits go to standwithukrainemn.com. (3:30 p.m. Sun., Minnesota Music Cafe, 501 Payne Av., St. Paul, donations at door or online.)

C.R.

'﻿ Moonlight Walk Home'

Jungle Theater artistic director Christina Baldwin joins her sister Jennifer Baldwin Peden in this operatic meditation on their late mother's poetry. Fern Baldwin wrote about the valleys and peaks of life, and composer Daniel Nass has set that work to music. Ben Krywosz directs this intimate chamber opera with musical direction by the lyrical Sonja Thompson. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. plus select Mon. & Wed. performances. Ends May 29. Nautilus Music-Theater, Northern Warehouse, 308 E. Prince St., #190, St. Paul. $10-$35. tix.gobo.show/moonlit.)

ROHAN PRESTON