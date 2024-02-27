A 67-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet fired from outside her home Monday night in the East Phillips neighborhood of south Minneapolis, while another man, 18, was hospitalized after a barrage of gunfire on East Lake Street.

Minneapolis police are investigating both incidents and say they are unrelated.

In the first incident, Third Precinct officers responded at 7:15 p.m. to the shooting at a home in the 2500 block of Ogema Place. They found the woman injured with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to HCMC, and investigators determined the gunfire came from outside the house and she was not the intended target.

The man was also admitted to the emergency room at HCMC with gunshot injuries Monday night after multiple shots were fired on East Lake Street.

The shooting occurred at 10:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Lake Street on the city's south side. Officers found bullet casings littering the scene, and "businesses, a vehicle and an apartment complex were hit with gunfire," according to preliminary information released by Minneapolis police.

No victims were found at the scene, but the injured man came into HCMC in downtown Minneapolis shortly afterward. No arrests have been made.



