Officials on Wednesday identified the man who was shot to death this week in south Minneapolis about a block off E. Lake Street.

Lojuron J. Emmanuel, 24, of Minneapolis, was shot multiple times Monday near the Midtown Greenway in the 2900 block of S. Portland Avenue and died at the scene that afternoon, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

No arrests have been announced, and police have yet to offer a possible motive for the killing.

Officers responded just before 4 p.m. to the scene and found a man with several gunshot wounds and on the grass next to the sidewalk, Police Chief Brian O'Hara. Police found a handgun with an extended magazine nearby, O'Hara said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Star Tribune staff writer Louis Krauss contributed to this report.