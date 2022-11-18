A 32-year-old man has been charged with playing a role in the fatal shooting last weekend in downtown St. Paul of a man who died on the sidewalk with his pants pockets stuffed with cash.

Jesse W. Gleeson, of Oakdale, was charged Thursday in Ramsey County District Court with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Deondrae R. Atkins, of St. Paul. Atkins was found dead shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday by officers near a loading dock in the 200 block of W. 9th Street.

Gleeson was arrested Wednesday at his home in the 4900 block of N. Hamlet Avenue and is due in court next on Monday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

The criminal complaint said it was another man with Gleeson who shot Atkins. No other arrests or charges have been announced by police.

According to the charges:

Police and medics dispatched to the scene found Atkins' body on the sidewalk, with "large sums of money in his front pants pocket." People who knew Atkins told police that his car, where they said he lived, was gone. They said he was a fentanyl user and that he sold the opioid from his vehicle in the area he was shot. He would often pass out with drugs and money visible on his lap or scattered around the car's interior, they said.

Surveillance video reviewed by law enforcement showed the car parked in the 200 block of 9th Street about 10:10 p.m. Saturday. Shortly before 12:15 a.m. Sunday, an SUV parked behind Atkins' car. Nearly 40 minutes later, a man with a gun got out of the SUV and spoke with Atkins. The gunman did the same shortly before 1:30 a.m., this time joined by Gleeson, who also got out of the SUV.

As Gleeson tried to get in the car, the accomplice shot Atkins, who got out of his vehicle and collapsed on the sidewalk. Gleeson got in the SUV and drove off, and the shooter left in Atkins' car.

Further surveillance video showed the two vehicles traveling together about three-fourths of a mile northwest of the shooting, where Atkins' car was recovered by police. Inside the vehicle was a handgun and fentanyl pills. Gleeson entered a secure underground garage in Oakdale about 2 hours after the shooting. Police arrested him Wednesday at his home.

When police arrested Gleeson on Wednesday, he first denied having anything to do with the killing. Told he was being questioned about a homicide, he said he had met up at a gas station with a man he knew as Skee. He said Skee was going to help him buy marijuana, so they drove downtown in the SUV.

Gleeson said he heard a gunshot as he and Skee were near Atkins' car. Gleeson said he got back in the SUV and left, and he didn't know where Skee went.

Pushed again for the truth, Gleeson told police he met up with Skee after the shooting, and Skee explained that he shot Atkins. Police showed a photo of a man to Gleeson, who confirmed it was Skee.