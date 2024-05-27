Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

At least six people were wounded in two separate St. Paul shooting incidents Sunday, according to St. Paul Police.

Before 1 a.m Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting at Crosby Farm Park, in St. Paul's West Seventh neighborhood.

There, they found two women injured by gunshots — one in the leg and the other in the cheek. A third woman had a hand injury that may have been caused by a bullet grazing her, police said.

Police believe multiple shots were fired during a gathering at the park. Sgt. Mike Ernster, a spokesperson for the St. Paul Police, said in an email that the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

Around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, , St. Paul police responded to the 1700 block of Rose Avenue East, in the Greater East Side area, where at least three adults were taken to Regions Hospital after being injured by gunshots at a graduation party.

One woman was shot in the leg and another had a graze wound on her head. A man was shot in the stomach.

Police said shots were fired from a black SUV driving past the home.

The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Ernster said St. Paul Police are working with other law enforcement to determine whether the incident is related to a shooting at Casey Lake Park in North St. Paul Saturday.