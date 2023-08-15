Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Northtown Mall in Blaine sold for $31 million to Florida-based 4th Dimension Properties in a deal that closed late last week.

Felix Reznick, principal with 4th Dimension, said the location is what drew his company to the shopping center.

"You have a pretty good mix of shoppers and demand," Reznick said.

Reznick added the mall has approximately 645,000 square feet of leasable space and is currently 87% occupied.

Northtown's largest tenant is Becker Furniture, which has two locations there, a store and an outlet. Combined, Becker Furniture leases about 183,000 square feet of space, about 28% of the overall mall.

Best Buy closed its Northtown location in March but planned to re-open it as an outlet store. Other large tenants include Hobby Lobby and Burlington Coat Factory.

4th Dimension has ownership stakes in more than 25 regional malls across the U.S. Reznick said it's important to change the mix of uses inside shopping malls. He said 4th Dimension has, for example, incorporated schools inside some of its malls.

4th Dimension also owns a "non-controlling interest" in the Burnsville Center mall, per Reznick.

Ohio-based Washington Prime Group previously owned Northtown but filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2021 because of shutdowns in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Washington Prime also owned the Maplewood Mall, which Nashville-based Brookwood Capital Advisors acquired for $27.5 million in 2022.